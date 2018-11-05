Search

Man in his 60s pushed off bike and robbed in Norwich

05 November, 2018 - 15:44
Police said the man was attacked at about 9pm on Saturday, November 3 between Boston Street and George Pope Road as he was riding a bicycle. Photo: Google

Police said the man was attacked at about 9pm on Saturday, November 3 between Boston Street and George Pope Road as he was riding a bicycle. Photo: Google

A man in his 60s was pushed off his bike and robbed by two men in Norwich.

Police said the man was attacked at about 9pm on Saturday, November 3 between Boston Street and George Pope Road as he was riding a bicycle.

The victim’s phone went missing during the incident and is believed to have been stolen.

Police said the man was not injured, but was left feeling “shocked”.

One of the attackers is described as being in his mid to late 20s, around five foot 10 inches tall, and wearing a khaki jacket and a hat.

The second man is also said to be in his mid to late 20s, around five foot 10 inches tall, and wearing a black bomber jacket and jeans.

Police said the victim did not know either of the attackers.

Boston Street is located in the north of the city, near Waterloo Park.

Police would now like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information about it.

Those who do should contact PC Thomas Langmead at Norwich Police Station on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

