Search

Advanced search

Man in his 70s punched in the face several times during road rage incident

PUBLISHED: 17:06 15 November 2018

A man in his 70s was assaulted after he got involved in an argument as he reversed from a driveway on Perebrown Avenue, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Archant

A man in his 70s was assaulted after he got involved in an argument as he reversed from a driveway on Perebrown Avenue, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Archant

A man in his 70s was punched in the face several times after he became involved in an argument as he reversed from a driveway in Great Yarmouth.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said the incident happened at about 7.10pm on Saturday November 3.

The man was reversing from a driveway on Perebrown Avenue when he got involved in a verbal argument with the male driver of a passing car.

During the argument the victim was punched several times in the face causing a cut lip.

The passenger in the victim’s vehicle intervened and was struck in the face.

This caused her glasses to fall off but she was not injured.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information concerning it.

Witnesses should contact PC Gaby Mayston at Great Yarmouth Police Station on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Updated Teenage girl arrested after two men stabbed near Norwich train station

The incident in Riverside Road in Norwich. Photo: Taz Ali

‘I’m lucky to call Norfolk home’ - Prince William shares his love for county and pays tribute to his father

Prince William has said in Country Life magazine that he loves Norfolk and feels lucky to call it home.. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Video Trouble started at Hollywood Bowl on Riverside before Norwich double stabbing

The incident in Riverside Road in Norwich. Photo: Taz Ali

WATCH: The moment a sports-car overtakes cars on a blind bend

the Toyota MR2 was “literally on their backside” when it took over illegally. Picture: Contributed

Video Everything you need to know ahead of the Norwich Christmas lights switch-on

Tunnel of Light on Hayhill, Norwich. Samantha Skouros and her daughter Betty enjoying the lights. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video Trouble started at Hollywood Bowl on Riverside before Norwich double stabbing

The incident in Riverside Road in Norwich. Photo: Taz Ali

WATCH: The moment a sports-car overtakes cars on a blind bend

the Toyota MR2 was “literally on their backside” when it took over illegally. Picture: Contributed

Video Take a look inside Norwich’s new fried chicken and bubble tea shop

Owner Chen Xing inside Ji Chicken Shop in Norwich Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Will the secrets of Doggerland - once Norfolk’s ‘neighbour’ - be revealed by North Sea discovery?

An artist's impression of what Doggerland could have loooked like in the Mesolithic period, which tool place between 9000BCE and 6000BCE. Image: WESSEX ARCHAEOLOGY

An afternoon tea delivery service has launched in Norfolk

Laura's Afternoon Tea is delivered to your door Credit: Laura's Afternoon Tea

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast