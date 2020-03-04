Man suffers fractured cheekbone following pub attack

A man suffered a fractured cheekbone following the assault in Oulton Broad. Picture: Google Images Archant

Witnesses are being sought after a man was punched in the face in a pub.

Police are seeking information after the man in his 30s needed surgery after he suffered a fractured cheekbone in the assault.

A police spokesman said: "The incident happened at approximately 11.30pm on Friday, February 14 within The Lady of the Lake pub in Bridge Road, Oulton Broad.

"The victim - a man aged in his 30s - was punched in the face by an unknown male which resulted in him falling on the floor.

"As a result of the incident, the man sustained a fractured cheekbone and has subsequently undergone an operation."

The man police are keen to trace is described as being of large muscular build, aged in his 20s and had tattoos. He was wearing a dark coloured t-shirt.

Anyone who witnessed the incident should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/11499/20, on 101 or email Sarah.Kibble@suffolk.pnn.police.uk