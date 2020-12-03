News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man admits murder of man found in city woodland

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 11:27 AM December 3, 2020   
Police cordoned off part of Drayton Road and St Martins Road after a man died in Clapham Wood nearby

Police cordoned off part of Drayton Road and St Martins Road after a man died in Clapham Wood nearby. Photo: Stuart Anderson - Credit: Stuart Anderson

A 39-year-old has pleaded guilty to the murder of a man in Norwich.

Police were called to Clapham Wood, off Drayton Road, in Norwich just before 5.15am on June 22 where they discovered Daniel Littlewood with severe head injuries.

Daniel Littlewood, who died in Clapham Woods in Norwich on Monday 22 June. Picture: Norfolk Constabu

Daniel Littlewood - Credit: Archant

Paramedics were called but Mr Littlewood later died at the scene.

A post mortem examination revealed he had suffered severe traumatic head injuries.

Andrew Forbes was charged with murder following Mr Littlewood’s death.

Forbes, of Crome Road, Norwich, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday (December 3) when he pleaded guilty to murder.

Police have cordoned off part of Drayton Road as part of an investigation into the death of a man fo

Police cordon off scene in Norwich near where Daniel Littlewood was murdered. - Credit: Archant

The defendant, who wore a dark jumper and dark face mask, spoke only to confirm his plea and details.

Most Read

  1. 1 Part of A47 closed after crash between pedestrian and lorry
  2. 2 Talented 24-year-old opens new bakery in village
  3. 3 Never mind Santa's sleigh... how about a Christmas combine harvester?
  1. 4 'It feels like Christmas': Shoppers return to city as lockdown lifts
  2. 5 Dead sperm whale washes up on Norfolk coast
  3. 6 I don't watch Strictly but I'm in love with 'beacon of hope' Bill Bailey
  4. 7 Police search after reports of camouflaged man 'with weapon' in woods
  5. 8 'False start' for restaurants as some stay closed after lockdown
  6. 9 What you can (and can't) do as Norfolk enters Tier 2 restrictions
  7. 10 'We've lost £300,000': Bar owner slams £1,000 grant 'insult'

Judge Anthony Bate adjourned sentencing until January 19.

Andrew Thompson, representing Forbes, said a psychiatric report prepared for the defence will be “central” to the submissions made on the defendant’s behalf.

Mr Littlewood’s family paid tribute to him following his death.

Owen Littlewood, Daniel’s father, said: “Daniel was a much-loved son and brother.

“His death has come as a huge shock to our family, and follows the recent death of his mother in April from illness.

“We would request our privacy be respected at this most difficult of times.”

Speaking after the murder, a couple living near to the scene described their sadness.

A woman, 26, who did not want to be named, said:  “It’s just sad. You feel for the family involved, especially at this sort of time.”

Her partner, 28, said: “You don’t really expect something like that.

“It’s always seemed like a nice. Quiet area. It was very unexpected. It’s just sad.”

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

James Wild

Major boost for £100m campaign to reintroduce rail travel between two...

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

How close is Norfolk to tier 1?

Ruth Lawes

person

Man jailed for seven years over coercive behaviour which left victim...

Lauren Cope

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Nine Norfolk schools closed or partly shut due to Covid-19 cases

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon