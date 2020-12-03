Man admits murder of man found in city woodland

Published: 11:27 AM December 3, 2020

A 39-year-old has pleaded guilty to the murder of a man in Norwich.

Police were called to Clapham Wood, off Drayton Road, in Norwich just before 5.15am on June 22 where they discovered Daniel Littlewood with severe head injuries.

Paramedics were called but Mr Littlewood later died at the scene.

A post mortem examination revealed he had suffered severe traumatic head injuries.

Andrew Forbes was charged with murder following Mr Littlewood’s death.

Forbes, of Crome Road, Norwich, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday (December 3) when he pleaded guilty to murder.

The defendant, who wore a dark jumper and dark face mask, spoke only to confirm his plea and details.

Judge Anthony Bate adjourned sentencing until January 19.

Andrew Thompson, representing Forbes, said a psychiatric report prepared for the defence will be “central” to the submissions made on the defendant’s behalf.

Mr Littlewood’s family paid tribute to him following his death.

Owen Littlewood, Daniel’s father, said: “Daniel was a much-loved son and brother.

“His death has come as a huge shock to our family, and follows the recent death of his mother in April from illness.

“We would request our privacy be respected at this most difficult of times.”

Speaking after the murder, a couple living near to the scene described their sadness.

A woman, 26, who did not want to be named, said: “It’s just sad. You feel for the family involved, especially at this sort of time.”

Her partner, 28, said: “You don’t really expect something like that.

“It’s always seemed like a nice. Quiet area. It was very unexpected. It’s just sad.”