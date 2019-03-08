Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Jury sworn in to hear trial of Norwich attempted murder

PUBLISHED: 13:35 29 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:31 29 April 2019

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Godric Place in Norwich. Picture Archant.

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Godric Place in Norwich. Picture Archant.

Archant

A jury has been sworn in to hear a trial of a man charged with attempting to murder another man in Norwich.

Twenty-six year-old Ashley Anderson, of Norton Gardens, London, has pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of Andy Peters, after a stabbing incident in Godric Place, which happened on Wednesday, November 21, last year.

Before the jury were sworn in, Andrew Jackson, prosecuting, said that the alleged incident had happened in the Earlham area of Norwich, and events took place at an address in Godric Place.

He also read out names of various witnesses in the case to potential jurors' to make sure they did not know anyone connected with the case before the jury of eight women and four men were sworn in .

Mr Jackson will fully open the prosecution case to the jury on Tuesday.

Judge Stephen Holt told the jury that the case is expected to last two to three days.

Most Read

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

‘On the bawl city’ - baby is given name to help celebrate Norwich City

Maiko Tomii, left, with husband Shun (right) and baby Kiraku

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Arrest made in hunt for NR3 cat attacker as teenager is taken into custody

Bubba, the five year old cat, was mutilated in a horrifying attack where both of his ears were cut off and his back was slashed, requiring stitches. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Norwich City transfer rumours: Max Aarons in the sights of Premier League big boys

Norwich City starlet Max Aarons is again being touted with Tottenham this summer Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

‘On the bawl city’ - baby is given name to help celebrate Norwich City

Maiko Tomii, left, with husband Shun (right) and baby Kiraku

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Arrest made in hunt for NR3 cat attacker as teenager is taken into custody

Bubba, the five year old cat, was mutilated in a horrifying attack where both of his ears were cut off and his back was slashed, requiring stitches. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Norwich City transfer rumours: Max Aarons in the sights of Premier League big boys

Norwich City starlet Max Aarons is again being touted with Tottenham this summer Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

11 things to do in Norfolk over May bank holiday weekend

Norwich City celebrate promotion in 2011. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk council fails to issue enough postal votes ahead of elections

NNDC offices in Cromer. Some people in the district are only now receiving their postal votes for this week's elections. Picture: NNDC

Inquest opens into death of builder

A man died at his home in Prince's Road, Great Yarmouth, after engaging in auto-erotic asphyxiation, an inquest has heard. Picture; Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists