Jury sworn in to hear trial of Norwich attempted murder

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Godric Place in Norwich. Picture Archant. Archant

A jury has been sworn in to hear a trial of a man charged with attempting to murder another man in Norwich.

Twenty-six year-old Ashley Anderson, of Norton Gardens, London, has pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of Andy Peters, after a stabbing incident in Godric Place, which happened on Wednesday, November 21, last year.

Before the jury were sworn in, Andrew Jackson, prosecuting, said that the alleged incident had happened in the Earlham area of Norwich, and events took place at an address in Godric Place.

He also read out names of various witnesses in the case to potential jurors' to make sure they did not know anyone connected with the case before the jury of eight women and four men were sworn in .

Mr Jackson will fully open the prosecution case to the jury on Tuesday.

Judge Stephen Holt told the jury that the case is expected to last two to three days.