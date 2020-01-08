Search

Advanced search

Man cleared of exposing himself in nightclub

08 January, 2020 - 06:30
Bar and Beyond, on Norfolk Street in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Bar and Beyond, on Norfolk Street in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

A man has been cleared of performing a lewd act and exposing himself in a busy nightclub.

Dylan Verrier, 19, denied both charges when he appeared before King's Lynn magistrates.

Mark Jackson, prosecuting, said a female customer at Bar and Beyond, on the town's Norfolk Street, reported the offences on the night of May 5 and 6.

Giving evidence via video link, the woman said she was queuing to buy drinks in the club's middle bar when they occurred. She said she confronted the man, who left by pushing his way through the crowds, before telling a friend what had happened.

Cross-examined by Hugh Cauthery, defending Mr Verrier, she said she had drunk two large glasses of wine, a single gin and an apple shot before arriving at Bar and Beyond.

Giving evidence, the woman's friend described the club as very busy. She said her friend turned to her and told her a man behind her had committed an indecent act.

Factory worker Mr Verrier of Elm Road, Wisbech, said he had been in Lynn for a night out with friends when they became separated in Bar and Beyond.

"I don't go out often so it gave me an awkward feeling like everyone was just watching me," he said. "The bar was very crowded. It was very loud with lots of shouting, laughing and people pushing."

Mr Verrier said a woman in front of him turned around and appeared angry, but he could not hear what she was saying.

Asked by Mr Cauthery whether he had committed the offences, he said: "It's just disgusting. It's just not me, not my characteristic, not something I'd do or want to be associated with."

Mr Verrier said he left because he received a text message stating his friends were in another club. He was arrested and interviewed by police as he left a club in Lynn in the early hours of May 27.

Summing up, Mr Jackson said it was "inconceivable" that the complainant would come to court and make up her account of what happened.

But Mr Cauthery said the defendant was a man of good character, the complainant was the only person who had seen anything and there was reasonable doubt.

After retiring for 40 minutes the bench returned and found him not guilty on both charges. Chair Julie Costley said they had not found any evidence to satisfied them beyond reasonable doubt.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norwich bar closes down

Samantha Elliot the owner of Panda, sitting at the bar when it opened in 2018. Picture : Archant

Year-round parking ban at seaside nature haven is nearly here

A year-round ban on parking in Beach Road, Winterton, comes into force on Monday January 13. This picture, taken over Christmas 2019, shows vehicles encroaching on the dunes as visitors flock for a festive walk or to see the seals Picture: Liz Coates

Norfolk’s most wanted: Have you seen these men?

Top left to right: David Rumsey and Daniel Coe. Bottom left to right: Joseph Sharpe and Tony Rand. Photo: Norfolk Police

Revealed: NDR roundabout accident blackspots

The police and fire service attended 54 crashes on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR) since it opened. Picture: Archant

City defender set for Scottish move

Akin Famewo is set for a loan move away from Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norwich bar closes down

Samantha Elliot the owner of Panda, sitting at the bar when it opened in 2018. Picture : Archant

Norfolk town could get McDonald’s and Starbucks

Downham Market could be getting a McDonald's restaurant. Jay Nelson

‘Ginormous’ cliff collapse leaves caravans at risk of falling

A huge section of cliff has fallen onto the beach and sea at a caravan park in Trimingham. Picture: Amanda Stephens

Headteacher banned for ignoring child neglect complaints

Alexander Bowles was headteacher at Great Hockham Primary School near Thetford. Photo: Google Streetview

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: Video shows rat on window sill in McDonald’s

A rat was filmed in the McDonald's restaurant on King's Lynn's Hardwick Estate just before Christmas. Photo: Michael Darlington

Inquest to open into death of 30-year-old A17 crash victim

Flowers left at the scene on the A17 near Terrington St Clement. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Norwich bar closes down

Samantha Elliot the owner of Panda, sitting at the bar when it opened in 2018. Picture : Archant

Man cleared of exposing himself in nightclub

Bar and Beyond, on Norfolk Street in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

‘That shirt is now framed on my wall’ - Former City keeper re-lives famous victory at Old Trafford

Declan Rudd celebrates Norwich City's 2015 victory with Wes Hoolahan and Russell Martin, right, at Manchester United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists