Man cleared of exposing himself in nightclub

Bar and Beyond, on Norfolk Street in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

A man has been cleared of performing a lewd act and exposing himself in a busy nightclub.

Dylan Verrier, 19, denied both charges when he appeared before King's Lynn magistrates.

Mark Jackson, prosecuting, said a female customer at Bar and Beyond, on the town's Norfolk Street, reported the offences on the night of May 5 and 6.

Giving evidence via video link, the woman said she was queuing to buy drinks in the club's middle bar when they occurred. She said she confronted the man, who left by pushing his way through the crowds, before telling a friend what had happened.

Cross-examined by Hugh Cauthery, defending Mr Verrier, she said she had drunk two large glasses of wine, a single gin and an apple shot before arriving at Bar and Beyond.

Giving evidence, the woman's friend described the club as very busy. She said her friend turned to her and told her a man behind her had committed an indecent act.

Factory worker Mr Verrier of Elm Road, Wisbech, said he had been in Lynn for a night out with friends when they became separated in Bar and Beyond.

"I don't go out often so it gave me an awkward feeling like everyone was just watching me," he said. "The bar was very crowded. It was very loud with lots of shouting, laughing and people pushing."

Mr Verrier said a woman in front of him turned around and appeared angry, but he could not hear what she was saying.

Asked by Mr Cauthery whether he had committed the offences, he said: "It's just disgusting. It's just not me, not my characteristic, not something I'd do or want to be associated with."

Mr Verrier said he left because he received a text message stating his friends were in another club. He was arrested and interviewed by police as he left a club in Lynn in the early hours of May 27.

Summing up, Mr Jackson said it was "inconceivable" that the complainant would come to court and make up her account of what happened.

But Mr Cauthery said the defendant was a man of good character, the complainant was the only person who had seen anything and there was reasonable doubt.

After retiring for 40 minutes the bench returned and found him not guilty on both charges. Chair Julie Costley said they had not found any evidence to satisfied them beyond reasonable doubt.