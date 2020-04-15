Man jailed for threatening to hit someone with a hammer

A man who threatened to hit someone else with a hammer has been jailed.

David Hawthorne, 41, had gone to an address in Lowestoft where he made the remark “do you want me to hit you with a hammer”.

Norwich Crown Court heard other people were present at the address on February 24 this year when the threat was made.

Martin Ivory, prosecuting, said Hawthorne gave the impression he was in possession of a hammer and said “tell me what’s going on or I will hit you with a hammer”.

Hawthorne, of Tethys Place, Lowestoft, appeared at court via videolink on Tuesday (April 14) for sentence having pleaded guilty to common assault.

Danielle O’Donovan, mitigating, said there was a degree of provocation and a lack of premeditation.

Judge Anthony Bate, who conducted the sentencing over Skype following the coronavirus lockdown, jailed Hawthorne for two months.