Mum's plea for witnesses seven months after son left for dead in hit and run crash

Wayne Tingey suffered a bleed on the brain after a hit-and-run in Denmark Road, Lowestoft. Photo: Jill Lock. Archant

A heartbroken mother is demanding answers after her son was left for dead following a hit-and-run.

More than seven months after biker Wayne Tingey was left with a bleed on the brain after a crash between a car and motorcycle in Lowestoft, his mother, Jill Lock, has appealed to the driver to "have some conscience".

Urging the motorist to come forward and "hand yourself in," she is appealing for witnesses to get in touch - as police say all enquiries have been completed.

Mr Tingey, 20, was left with a bleed on the brain, a fractured shoulder and a bruised coccyx after he was knocked off his 100cc motorcycle by a silver BMW, which fled the scene.

Emergency services were called to Denmark Road in Lowestoft about 6pm on Thursday, March 7, after a motorcycle and a car, travelling in opposite directions, crashed by the Katwijk Way traffic lights.

The silver BMW did not stop, and continued travelling along Katwijk Way.

Mr Tingey, from Kessingland - who was 19 at the time of the crash - had been travelling home following his work experience as a painter and decorator when his life changed.

His motorcycle was written off and the teenager was taken to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston with serious injuries.

Today, his mother is still hunting for the person responsible. Pleading with the driver to come forward, Miss Lock said: "Have some conscience. If the boot was on the other foot, how would you feel if this was your child?"

Mr Tingey is still on medication and is awaiting physio as he recovers from his injuries.

Miss Lock said: "It happened on the Thursday night and he had a job lined up for the Monday - so not only has he lost his independence, he lost his bike and he lost his job. He has definitely had a personality change - it has affected him and all of us dreadfully."

Recalling the night of the crash, Miss Lock added: "My emotions were all over the place, and that has remained.

"It has been like it for more than seven months now. As far as we are aware, nobody has come forward, no-one has been arrested, the car is still out there... Someone has to know something because the car would've been badly damaged - how come no one has not noticed the damage?

"Can anyone recall seeing this type of car with damage?"

A police spokesman said: "All enquiries have been completed and the investigation closed."