Man led police on 100mph chase on A47 after driving at officers

Published: 5:30 AM February 2, 2021

A man attempted to ram a police car and drove at officers before leading them on a 100mph chase in Norfolk, a court has heard.



Adam Crisp, 24, was driving a Renault Clio car which had been reported as stolen when the vehicle was spotted by police.



Norwich Crown Court heard police engaged their blue lights but Crisp committed a “dangerous manoeuvre” by turning the car around and “attempting to ram the police vehicle”.



Harry O’Sullivan, prosecuting, said one of the officers had to “jump out of the way” as Crisp set off along the A47 at speed.



The court was told he reached speeds of 100mph during the chase where his driving was described as “erratic”.



Police attempted to stop Crisp with a stinger device, but he carried on driving the vehicle “on three of its wheels” after the tyre on one of the wheels effectively disintegrated.



Crisp drove dangerously on the Acle Straight, Acle Road and Norwich Road, Little Plumstead before coming to a stop.



Crisp, of Bailey Road, North Walsham, appeared at court for sentence on Monday, February 1 having previously admitted dangerous driving on September 19 last year.



He also admitted driving while disqualified, driving without without insurance and possession of cannabis.

He also appeared for sentence having admitted two counts of assault by beating and two counts of criminal damage after he attacked two men in Wymondham on August 7 last year and broke their glasses.



After being arrested following that incident he also bit two police officers who had tried to arrest him.

He also admitted two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.



Laura Kenyon, mitigating, said there was not much that could be said about the offences themselves.



She said he was “a bit of a Jekyll and Hyde character” in terms of how he behaved in a violent manner when he was not sober.



In terms of the driving she said he realised “just how dangerous his driving was”.



Judge Maureen Bacon adjourned sentencing until Thursday, February 4.