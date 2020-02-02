Search

Man 'waited in car' to knock 70-year-old unconscious in the road

PUBLISHED: 17:07 02 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:07 02 February 2020

CCTV footage of the incident shows Robin Wetherall laying unconscious in the road after being pushed by another man. Photo: The Terrace, Loddon

Archant

A man 'waited in his car' before attacking a 70-year-old village businessman, leaving him laying unconscious in the road before driving away.

Robin Wetherall, owner, outside the old Barclays Bank which he transformed into a restaurant. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodRobin Wetherall, owner, outside the old Barclays Bank which he transformed into a restaurant. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Robin Wetherall was assaulted shortly after 11am on Tuesday, January 28, as he returned from the post office to the bistro he runs in Loddon.

CCTV footage shows a black van wait outside The Terrace, Loddon, for approximately five minutes before Mr Wetherall returned to his business.

As he approached the front entrance, another man confronted Mr Wetherall, grabbed him by his collar, and pushed the business owner over a sign and into the road where he hit his head and remained unconscious for six minutes.

As he laid on the floor, the assailant got back in his car and sped away.

Mr Wetherall said: "I feel a bit groggy. I was hospitalised and had a bad lump on my head,

"I only remember that he was verbally abusing me and it all happened it seconds. I really appreciate the people who came to help me when I was laying unconscious."

Mr Wetherall said: "I think it's someone trying to bully me or scare me because of my business. But I've put a lot of money and time into this bistro and I'm not going anywhere."

A spokesperson for Norfolk Constabulary said: "Police were called to a business premise on the High Street, Loddon at approximately 11am on January 28 following an incident of assault and criminal damage.

"Two men, one aged in his late 50s and the other in his late 60s were involved in an altercation in which the victim was pushed.

"A sign was also damaged as a result of the incident.

"The male aged in his late 50s voluntarily attended Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning. Enquiries are ongoing."

