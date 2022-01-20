Daryl Atkins jailed after burglary at Norwich home in which £4k watch stolen. - Credit: Archant

A Rolex watch worth £4,000 was stolen in a Norwich burglary during which the victim's home was ransacked, a court has heard.

Police were called shortly before midnight on June 5 last year following anonymous reports a burglary was taking place at a property in Norgate Road, Norwich.

Norwich Crown Court heard police arrived to find a ladder outside a first floor flat with a man who ran off into nearby Peckover Road.

Ian James, prosecuting, said Daryl Atkins, 25, was detained by police and found to have a Rolex watch in his jacket pocket which he initially told officers was his.

Atkins was arrested and police returned to the property which had been targeted and found a number of items, including an empty Rolex watch box.

Also found was another box containing "some rather expensive cufflinks", two phones, a face covering and two other pairs of gloves.

Mr James said these items were "important" as they showed the burglary was planned.

The owner of the property was summoned back by police and found items, including sofas, had been moved. There was also "paperwork all over the place" and drawers left open.

Mr James said the prosecution said there was a "significant disturbance" in the property which was "akin to ransacking".

At the time Mr James said Atkins was either on bail or released under investigation after being caught by police with a kitchen knife up his sleeve in Quebec Road, Norwich on May 29 last year.

Atkins, 25, of Clarkson Road, Norwich, appeared at court for sentence having previously admitted burglary and having an article with a sharply pointed blade in a public place.

He also asked for another offence to be taken into consideration (TIC) after admitting burglary after car keys were taken and a car subsequently stolen on February 15 last year.

Jailing Atkins for a total of 38 months Judge Andrew Shaw said it was a "serious dwelling house burglary" and a "clear case of ransacking".

Jude Durr, mitigating, said he had been drinking with others and had not been preparing for a burglary that evening and was not dressed for it.

In terms of the knife offence, Mr Durr said Atkins had not used it and said the defendant insists he was not routinely carrying knives at the time.