Pavels Makarovs has been jailed following a stabbing in Thetford - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A 39-year-old who stabbed a man who punched him in the face has been jailed after being told his self defence "went a lot too far".

Pavels Makarovs had been near a cash point in the King Street area of Thetford when he was approached by the victim, a man in his 30s, who had been walking with his partner and child.

King Street in Thetford where a man was stabbed by Pavels Makarovs - Credit: Sonya Duncan

King's Lynn Crown Court heard that having seen Makarovs, the victim sent his partner and child out of the way before approaching the defendant and throwing the first blow, hitting him in the face.

As the victim approached, Makarovs had withdrawn a knife from his waistband which he used against his assailant, stabbing him in his side and leg.

The victim spent 17 days in hospital following the incident, which happened at about 8.30pm on June 17 last year.

Makarovs, of White Hart Street, Thetford, appeared at court for sentencing on Friday (July 8), after being found guilty of wounding with intent and having a bladed article,

Recorder Douglas Herbert accepted the victim was "clearly out for some violence of some sort" but insisted it was a case of self-defence having gone not just "a little too far" but "a lot too far".

He said: "He (the victim) started the fight.

"Unfortunately you had a knife on you and you retaliated in a way that was wholly unacceptable and wholly out of proportion to the attack on you."

Recorder Herbert reduced the starting point of the sentence to reflect the facts, but said it must be a sentence of imprisonment.

He said the least sentence he could impose was four years in jail.

Jude Durr, who appeared on behalf of Makarovs, said his client had no previous convictions for violence or carrying weapons.

Although Makarovs did not act in response to prolonged violence he said there was "some measure of provocation and some actual violence" used against him.

But Mr Durr said there then followed "significantly excessive self-defence".