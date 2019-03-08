Man jailed after telling Norwich witness 'I'm going to sort you out'

A man carried out a "sustained episode" of intimidation to a witness by sending text messages and making phone calls, a court heard.

Aaron Daley, 29, from Tottenham, London, sent the threats to a Norwich woman, who was a witness in a case he was involved in, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Eleanor Sheerin, prosecuting, said Daley made a series of calls and text messages and in one he said: "This is your last chance. I'm going to sort you out."

Daley, admitted witness intimidation between March 5 and 23 and was jailed for 16 months.

Sentencing him, Judge Anthony Bate said; "It was a sustained episode of intimidation."

John Morgans, for Daley, said: "He bitterly regrets making the threats."