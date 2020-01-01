Victim pulled down attacker's trousers to end street assault

Break Charity Shop Fire, mess left after fire. Stock destroyed. Hellesdon, Cromer Road Break Charity shop. Photo: Neil Disbury Archant

A man pulled down the trousers of an attacker to stop a violent street assault, a court has heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Simon Clarke, 51, had been walking along Cottinghams Drive in Hellesdon with a can of alcohol in his hand when he saw another man he recognised.

Norwich Crown Court heard that Clarke called out to the victim and went over but was told, in no uncertain terms, to clear off.

Martin Ivory, prosecuting, said the victim then "felt a blow to the right side of his face" after he was struck with a "forceful punch" by Clarke.

The victim who felt "dazed" following the punch fell to the ground and was then kicked at least six times to the torso by Clarke.

Mr Ivory said the victim tried to get his legs between the legs of his attacker to trip him but failed.

But Mr Ivory said the victim then got to his knees and managed to grab the defendant causing his "trousers to fall down" and stop the attack as he got to his feet.

The court heard the victim suffered quite nasty bruising to his face as a result of the assault which happened on April 21 2018.

You may also want to watch:

Clarke, of no fixed address, appeared at court on Thursday (March 5) having admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Judge Katharine Moore who sentenced Clarke to 24 weeks imprisonment, said that this sort of violence was "deeply upsetting".

Judge Moore said it happened in a residential area and said that what, for him, was a moment of temper could mean for a victim or those that witness it "a life sentence".

David Stewart, mitigating, said it was a rather old offence, happening back in 2018.

He said both Clarke's parents died in 2018 resulting in him turning to alcohol.

He said he was homeless at the time but now wants to get a roof over his head and find employment and somewhere to live.

Clarke had also faced two counts of arson following a fire at the Break charity in Cromer Road, Hellesdon, on September 18 last year.

The defendant had denied both counts of arson which destroyed all its winter stock.

He had been due to stand trial over both counts this month.

But the court was told by Mr Ivory that the crown would be offering no evidence in relation to both counts of arson which Clarke had faced.