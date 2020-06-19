Search

Brave store worker and two shoppers disarm robber with meat cleaver

PUBLISHED: 06:00 19 June 2020 | UPDATED: 06:26 19 June 2020

Jordan Holme. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Jordan Holme. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

A shop worker and two customers bravely disarmed a machete-wielding robber who walked into a Norfolk store and demanded money, a court has heard.

The Londis store in Great Yarmouth has been targeted by a man holding a knife Picture: Google MapsThe Londis store in Great Yarmouth has been targeted by a man holding a knife Picture: Google Maps

Jordan Holmes, 23, went into the Londis Store in St Peter’s Road, Great Yarmouth, armed with a meat cleaver abnd demanded money from staff.

Norwich Crown Court heard Holmes stood by the till tapping his finger on the counter.

When asked by a worker if she could help he “produced a machete and demanded money”.

The worker presses the panic alarm and to alert the police and together with two members of the public manages to disarm Holmes who leaves the store with £60 in cash.

Images of the defendant were circulated and he was recognised in the street by police and later arrested.

Holmes, who had spent £50 of the £60 he stole on drugs, immediately made full admissions.

When he was interviewed Holmes, who himself had been the victim of a knifepoint robbery a couple of years prior to the incident, reflected on the distress it must have caused the victim and said he was sorry.

A statement from the victim revealed the “serious affect” it has had on her and described sleepless nights as well as being nervous about going out and working.

Holmes, formerly of North Drive, Yarmouth, appeared in court for sentence on Thursday (June 18) having previously pleaded guilty to robbery and having an article with a blade or point at about 7.30pm on April 14 this year, during the coronavirus lockdown.

Jailing Holmes for a total of three years, Judge Stephen Holt said the offence was no doubt something that would “stay with” the victim.

Judge Holt said: “You of all people should understand the affect it’s had on her because you yourself have been the victim of a knifepoint robbery some two years ago.”

He also said Holmes had carried out the offence at a shop which had been providing an “essential service” to the community during the coronavirus lockdown.

Isobel Ascherson, mitigating, said Holmes deserved credit for his pleas.

She said he had mental health issues and had himself been the victim of a knifepoint robbery and so was sorry for the distress it must have caused.

Brave store worker and two shoppers disarm robber with meat cleaver

