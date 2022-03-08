News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man jailed for supplying cocaine in Thetford

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 11:26 AM March 8, 2022
James Willis was sentenced to three years in prison at Norwich Crown Court.

James Willis was sentenced to three years in prison at Norwich Crown Court. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A man has been jailed for being concerned in the supply of cocaine in Thetford.

James Willis, 29, of Fisherman’s Drive in March, Cambridgeshire, was sentenced to three years in prison at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday, March 3.

Willis pleaded guilty to two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs between Friday, June 26 and Thursday, July 2, 2020.

Following an investigation by the Breckland Neighbourhood Policing Team, Willis was arrested at an address in Bury Road, Stanton, on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

Officers attending the property seized cocaine, cash, drug paraphernalia and mobile phones which had been used to advertise the sale of Class A drugs in the Thetford area.

Sergeant Marcus Wall said: “This sentence is another reminder that Norfolk police will not tolerate drug dealing in Norfolk.

"Officers remain committed to identify those concerned in the supply of drugs in the county and we will respond robustly to those breaking the law.”

Norfolk Live News
Thetford News

