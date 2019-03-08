Great Yarmouth man jailed after meeting up with 15-year-old girl

A 23-year-old Great Yarmouth man has been jailed three and half years after meeting up and having sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl he met online.

Brad Pitts, who was 19 at the time of the offences, chatted to the girl on social media and despite knowing her age, he arranged to meet up with her in a park, where he sexually touched the girl, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Isobel Ascherson, prosecuting, said the offences took place back in March, 2016.

Pitts, of Sturdee Avenue, admitted sexual activity with a child and was jailed three and half years.

He was also made subject to a sexual harm prevention order and placed on the sex offender's register.

Matthew McNiff for Pitts, said that he had matured a great deal since these offences.

He said there was no further offending and said: "He has faced up and confronted what he did."