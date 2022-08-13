Shannon Lovelock who has been jailed after an attack on a Norwich Prison officer - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A man jailed for a vicious attack on a police officer who suffered a fractured eye socket bit a prison officer in a "nasty" assault at Norwich Prison.

Shannon Lovelock, 37, was sentenced to four years in prison after attacking three police officers, including Inspector Laura Symonds, in Norwich city centre in May 2019.

Insp Symonds suffered a broken nose and fractured eye socket in the attack in which two of her colleagues were also injured, with one of the officers bitten.

Lovelock appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Friday (August 12) to be sentenced having admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

It followed an attack at HMP Norwich on January 29 this year during which the prison officer was punched in the face and bitten.

The court heard the officer had gone to Lovelock's cell to ensure he got his evening meal but the defendant attempted to shove "forcefully" past him to get an electronic vape.

Oliver Haswell, prosecuting, said Lovelock then punched the officer "with some force" to the left-hand side of his face.

There followed a "full grapple between the two" during which the prison officer managed to get Lovelock in a headlock.

Mr Haswell said during the struggle Lovelock's head was close to the officer's chest and the defendant then bit the victim.

He said the shirt the victim was wearing had a "clearly visible tear showing the force of the bite".

Mr Haswell said Lovelock was taken to the floor by the prison officer who wrestled with the defendant on his own for about four and a half minutes before other prison officers arrived on scene.

The victim was given first aid and later taken to hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Despite fearing he had a fracture to his left cheek this turned out not to be the case, but he had a few days off work before returning to his duties.

A statement from the victim heard how he had been left with a "scar" on his chest where he was bitten which reminds him of what happened.

He said he has been a prison officer for 15 years and has become "desensitised" to attacks like this but was worried how it might affect those less experienced were it to happen to them.

Lovelock, currently of HMP Bure, was sentenced to 12 months in prison by Judge Anthony Bate who said it was "inevitable" there would be a custodial sentence in the case.

Judge Bate said it had been a "particularly nasty type of assault" on a "prison officer doing his duty within the prison context".

He said the victim had been "stoic" and continued carrying out his duties but was concerned how such an assault might impact less experienced prison officers.

The court heard Lovelock had nine convictions for a total of 17 offences, including the attack on Inspector Symonds and her colleagues in March 2019.

Ian James, mitigating, said Lovelock's mental state at the time of the incident at Norwich Prison in January this year was "fragile".

He said the fact he was "banged up for 19 hours a day" had "an adverse affect on him".

Mr James said Lovelock "boiled over" and had "taken out his exasperations" on an officer who he liked and to whom "bears no malice".

He said the defendant was "very sorry" and apologises for the incident.

In 2020, following the attack on Insp Symonds and her colleagues in March 2019, the government announced those who attack emergency workers would face tougher new sentences.

Andy Symonds, chairman of the Norfolk Police Federation, which represents rank and file officers in the county, said the injuries suffered by Insp Symonds were horrific and has been calling for tougher deterrent sentences

New sentences of two years in prison for those convicted of assaulting police officers, ambulance workers and firefighters were introduced after ministers vowed to bring forward legislation doubling the maximum sentence.