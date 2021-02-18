Man vowed to slice face of ex-partner in campaign of harassment

Published: 6:00 PM February 18, 2021

A man threatened to find and slice up the face of his former partner as part of a campaign of harassment against her, a court has heard.

Matthew Oarton, 34, had been in a relationship with his former partner since April 2018 but they had separated.

Norwich Crown Court heard a restraining order had been imposed in March last year prohibiting Oarton from contacting the victim until March 2022.

Max Hardy, prosecuting, said between October 12 and 20 last year Oarton pursued a course of conduct amounting to harassment.

He said Oarton attended her Norwich address, banged at her door, shouted at her, threatened her, sent her repeated text and Facebook messages.

On October 13 last year Oarton and the victim had arranged to meet despite the restraining order being in place.

Oarton turned up at her address, banging on the door, before barging his way into her home.

He tried to snatch the phone and making threats stating it would be “the last thing she would do”.

He also made threats to her with a knife - although did not actually have one.

He grabbed her and twice spat at her and prevented her from calling the police or escaping.

On another occasion, on October 17 last year he banged at her door and accused her of having been with someone else and warned her he would find her and slice her face up.

Oarton, of no fixed abode, appeared for sentence on Thursday (18) having previously admitted harassment, assault occasioning actual bodily harm as well as four counts of breaching a restraining order.

He also admitted two counts of theft, including a £1295 Tag F1 watch and two coats in February and March last year.

Sentencing Oarton to a total of two years and three months in prison Recorder Guy Ayers said he had “conducted a campaign against the victim” adding that it was “foul and abusive and threatening”.

John Morgans, mitigating, said Oarton recognised the “negative impact” he has had on others and wanted to change.

Oarton was also made the subject of a restraining order prohibiting him from contacting the victim until further order.