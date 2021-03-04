Man hit and kicked partner and smashed up TV with a spanner

Published: 4:19 PM March 4, 2021 Updated: 4:20 PM March 4, 2021

Mark Able has been jailed after admitting criminal damage, assault by beating and obstructing a constable at Norwich Crown Court. - Credit: Archant

A man attacked his partner of a few months after smashing up her TV with a spanner following an argument, a court heard.

Mark Able, 43, had been in a relationship with the victim for about five months before an argument at her address in Blofield.

Norwich Crown Court heard during the argument, while he was packing his belongings, including tools, Able lost his temper and smashed up her TV with a spanner.

Other items, including candles and a plant pot, were also damaged in the incident.

John Morgans, prosecuting, said as he continued to pack the argument continued and a struggle between the pair developed before he struck her once to the side of her head.

The victim was also kicked in the leg during the incident although the court heard the defendant did not accept this was done on purpose, but was part of the struggle.

Mr Morgans said the victim was left with "quite a significant lump" to her head following the incident which resulted in between £175-£225 of damage being done to items in the property.

Following the assault police were called to the address but Able, who initially said he would not let officers in without a warrant, had said the victim was not there.

But police did get into the property and the victim was found and willing to speak to them.

Able, from Covehithe, East Suffolk, appeared at court on Thursday, March 4 having admitted damaging property, assault by beating and obstructing or resisting a constable in the execution of their duty on November 15 last year.

Sentencing Able to a total of 18 weeks custody, Recorder Simon Taylor QC said it was "nasty violence" against the victim.

A restraining order was also imposed on Able prohibiting him from contacting the victim, directly or indirectly, until a further order.

Andrew Thompson, mitigating, said Able should be given credit for his plea and should also have the 107 days he had so far spent in custody taken into account.

He said it was not a case where there was very serious damage caused to the property.