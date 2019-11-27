Man jailed for armed Norwich robbery has other matters revoked

A robber who was jailed for more than 12 years following a terrifying night of violence has had other matters against him revoked.

Jacques Kiwele pressed a gun to a man's head in alleyway as he held up four men in Norwich and emptied their pockets in the early hours of February 9.

The 24-year-old, formerly of Sprowston Road, Norwich, was given an extended 12-and-a-half-year sentence at Norwich Crown Court earlier this month after he admitted two assaults occasioning actual bodily harm, four robberies and possession of an imitation firearm with intent.

Kiwele was due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday (November 27) over two counts of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order in Janaury this year.

But the court heard that having received an extended sentence of imprisonment the crown court had now revoked the community order.