Search

Advanced search

Man cut victim with a knife repeatedly in violent Norfolk robbery

PUBLISHED: 08:28 08 May 2020

Tyler Royal. PIC: Norfolk Police

Tyler Royal. PIC: Norfolk Police

Archant

A man was punched in the face and cut repeatedly with a knife during a robbery which left him frightened to go out in case he saw his attacker again, a court has heard.

The victim had been out in King’s Lynn at the Mojito Lounge and met Tyler Royal, now 20, who was with his then girlfriend.

Norwich Crown Court heard there was “a lot of alcohol consumed” before they were driven to Downham Market.

After getting to a flat in the town Duncan O’Donnell, prosecuting, said the victim was “punched in the face several times” by Royal.

He said Royal, who was “armed with a kitchen knife”, demanded the victim’s mobile phone and wallet as well as the PIN code.

Mr O’Donnell said the victim was “cut repeatedly with the knife” during the robbery and suffered injuries to his left upper thigh as well as a number of lacerations to his left and right arms which needed hospital treatment.

The victim had been told by Royal that if he reported it he (the defendant) would come after him.

You may also want to watch:

An impact statement described how the victim was “extremely concerned” Royal would come after him and “stopped going out”.

He was self conscious about the scars he had been left with which served as a reminder of the night and did not want people to think he had self-harmed.

Royal, of Anchor Street, Norwich, appeared at court via videolink on Tuesday (May 5) having previously admitted robbery on August 11 2018.

He also admitted a separate offence of assault occasioning actual bodily harm on his former partner on May 3 2019.

Judge Katharine Moore, who sentenced Royal to a total of four years and nine months custody, said the robbery was a serious offence which in which a knife “was wielded more than once” on the victim who was left “extremely fearful”.

Stephen Spence, mitigating, said Royal was “going through a traumatic period having lost his young baby daughter” as well as having lost his sister.

Mr Spence said he turned to drink and drugs as a “crutch” adding that “it was something that he was unable to cope with”.

Royal read out a letter he had written to the judge, stating “words cannot describe how sorry I am” for what he had done.

Restraining orders were also made prohibiting Royal from contacting either victim for five years.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Iconic Red Arrows to soar through Norfolk skies this VE Day

The Red Arrows flypast at the D-Day 75th anniversary service at Arromanches. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Trio carried out ‘sadistic and sustained’ sexual assaults on children as young as one

Left to right, Guy Delph, Kieran Burton and Lee Calder. Pictures: Cambs Police

Barn developer raffles his new Ferrari to raise money for the NHS

The brothers Jonny, Justin and Josh and the Ferrari. Pic: Justin Henry/Archant

Drug addicts are ruining our lives but council does nothing, residents claim

Barnards Yard, Norwich. Picture: Submitted

‘I did pay more than I intended’: The buyer who paid £42,000 for a £2,000 piece of land

Matthew Hall, who bought land in East Harling at auction. Pic: submitted

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

End of an era as owners of pick-your-own fruit business announce closure

Oliver and Charlotte Gurney have invested in the community hub at White House Farm, which will continue. Pic: Archant Library.

Going, going, nearly gone: The demolition of seafront leisure centre in pictures

Machinery at work demolishing the Marina Centre at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I did pay more than I intended’: The buyer who paid £42,000 for a £2,000 piece of land

Matthew Hall, who bought land in East Harling at auction. Pic: submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Iconic Red Arrows to soar through Norfolk skies this VE Day

The Red Arrows flypast at the D-Day 75th anniversary service at Arromanches. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Drug addicts are ruining our lives but council does nothing, residents claim

Barnards Yard, Norwich. Picture: Submitted

Trio carried out ‘sadistic and sustained’ sexual assaults on children as young as one

Left to right, Guy Delph, Kieran Burton and Lee Calder. Pictures: Cambs Police

‘Unprecedented’ farmland visitors during lockdown must be warned of rural dangers, say agents

An 'unprecedented' rise in public visits to farmland during lockdown has prompted calls for farmers and landowners to take steps to ensure public safety in the countryside. Picture: Cheryl Dye / iWitness24

Dozens of unclaimed estates in Norfolk - is your name on this list?

There are dozens of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik
Drive 24