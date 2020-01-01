Man cut victim with a knife repeatedly in violent Norfolk robbery

Tyler Royal. PIC: Norfolk Police Archant

A man was punched in the face and cut repeatedly with a knife during a robbery which left him frightened to go out in case he saw his attacker again, a court has heard.

The victim had been out in King’s Lynn at the Mojito Lounge and met Tyler Royal, now 20, who was with his then girlfriend.

Norwich Crown Court heard there was “a lot of alcohol consumed” before they were driven to Downham Market.

After getting to a flat in the town Duncan O’Donnell, prosecuting, said the victim was “punched in the face several times” by Royal.

He said Royal, who was “armed with a kitchen knife”, demanded the victim’s mobile phone and wallet as well as the PIN code.

Mr O’Donnell said the victim was “cut repeatedly with the knife” during the robbery and suffered injuries to his left upper thigh as well as a number of lacerations to his left and right arms which needed hospital treatment.

The victim had been told by Royal that if he reported it he (the defendant) would come after him.

An impact statement described how the victim was “extremely concerned” Royal would come after him and “stopped going out”.

He was self conscious about the scars he had been left with which served as a reminder of the night and did not want people to think he had self-harmed.

Royal, of Anchor Street, Norwich, appeared at court via videolink on Tuesday (May 5) having previously admitted robbery on August 11 2018.

He also admitted a separate offence of assault occasioning actual bodily harm on his former partner on May 3 2019.

Judge Katharine Moore, who sentenced Royal to a total of four years and nine months custody, said the robbery was a serious offence which in which a knife “was wielded more than once” on the victim who was left “extremely fearful”.

Stephen Spence, mitigating, said Royal was “going through a traumatic period having lost his young baby daughter” as well as having lost his sister.

Mr Spence said he turned to drink and drugs as a “crutch” adding that “it was something that he was unable to cope with”.

Royal read out a letter he had written to the judge, stating “words cannot describe how sorry I am” for what he had done.

Restraining orders were also made prohibiting Royal from contacting either victim for five years.