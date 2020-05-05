Search

Victim had to have part of bowel removed after he and his mum were stabbed

PUBLISHED: 17:35 05 May 2020 | UPDATED: 19:26 05 May 2020

Keith Brown. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

Archant

A man stabbed his former partner’s brother in the stomach and her mother in the abdomen after being asked to leave following an argument, a court has heard.

Keith Brown, 22, had been staying at his then girlfriend’s home in Jubilee Way, Poringland but the couple fell out.

Norwich Crown Court heard Brown lost his temper and threw cream up the wall before chucking a pot of paint, some of which hit his partner.

Martin Ivory, prosecuting, said Brown asked to leave by his partner who went to her mother’s house nearby.

Following an exchange of messages his then partner, her brother, who is in his 20s, and mother, who is in her 40s, went to see Brown.

Brown’s partner’s brother had taken a saucepan with him before the confrontation on July 23 last year.

Mr Ivory said Brown, who had armed himself with a steak knife, came out and stabbed his partner’s brother once in the abdomen.

He also stabbed his partner’s mother in the abdomen too before being taken away from the scene by his father.

Brown’s partner’s brother suffered an injury described as “life-threatening” were it not treated and required surgery for a perforated abdomen which resulted in part of his bowel having to be removed.

His mother also required hospital treatment for her injury.

The court heard impact statements from them both which described how they had been left traumatised and anxious following the incident.

Brown, formerly of Wramplingham, near Wymondham appeared at court on Tuesday (May 5) for sentence having previously admitted wounding and wounding with intent.

He also admitted dangerous driving following an incident on June 23 last year when he drove at a man in the car park of Tesco Express in Hethersett after he had complained about his driving.

Brown was sentenced to a total of six years and eight months imprisonment Judge Maureen Bacon who also banned him from driving for four-and-a half years.

Stephen Spence, mitigating for Brown, said the defendant was a young man who had suffered with mental health issues linked to low mood and anxiety.

He said both the dangerous driving and other offences were “spontaneous” and linked to “when he feels threatened”.

