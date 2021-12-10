Romanian man jailed for 25 years for abuse of girl aged 14
- Credit: Norfolk Constabulary
Police have praised the bravery of a King’s Lynn teenager who was groomed and raped by a man who has been jailed for 25 years.
Investigators branded Florian Petrica Calin, 39, a “determined and calculated” abuser after he was sentenced for three charges of rape against the 14-year-old girl in 2019.
The Romanian man, who lived in Sir Lewis Street in King’s Lynn, was found guilty following a trial in October.
Calin, who had denied all charges, was found not guilty of a further three charges of rape, plus one of making threats to kill.
Appearing at Norwich Crown Court on Friday to be sentenced, Calin, who spoke through a Romanian interpreter, was jailed for 25 years for rape.
Judge Maureen Bacon also sentenced him to 10 years to be served concurrently for two further charges of rape.
Calin was placed on the sex offender register for life and told he faces deportation back to Romania upon release from prison.
Norfolk police said his victim had shown courage throughout the lengthy investigation into the abuse she had suffered.
Investigating officer, DC Carl Richie, said: “Calin systematically groomed and abused this victim in a determined and calculated manner.
“He completely destroyed the trust of those around him after he continued to abuse a child for his own perverted needs.
“I would like to commend the victim, who has shown great strength and courage throughout this investigation and I hope this sentence provides them with some closure.”