Man given warning after carrying cannabis

A man has been warned after being found carrying cannabis in Thetford.

Officers were conducting a foot patrol in Water Meadows when they found a suspicious male.

Upon searching him they found an amount of cannabis.

Breckland Police tweeted: “PC Lewis and PC Maguire undertaking foot beat in the Water Meadows at Thetford located a male, grounds for a search completed and subsequent drugs recovered.

“Stop search works. Result is a cannabis caution.”