Man given warning after carrying cannabis
PUBLISHED: 19:20 22 February 2019 | UPDATED: 19:31 22 February 2019
Archant
A man has been warned after being found carrying cannabis in Thetford.
Officers were conducting a foot patrol in Water Meadows when they found a suspicious male.
Upon searching him they found an amount of cannabis.
Breckland Police tweeted: “PC Lewis and PC Maguire undertaking foot beat in the Water Meadows at Thetford located a male, grounds for a search completed and subsequent drugs recovered.
“Stop search works. Result is a cannabis caution.”
