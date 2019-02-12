Search

Man given warning after carrying cannabis

PUBLISHED: 19:20 22 February 2019 | UPDATED: 19:31 22 February 2019

The drugs obtained by Norfolk Police. Picture: Breckland Police

A man has been warned after being found carrying cannabis in Thetford.

Officers were conducting a foot patrol in Water Meadows when they found a suspicious male.

Upon searching him they found an amount of cannabis.

Breckland Police tweeted: “PC Lewis and PC Maguire undertaking foot beat in the Water Meadows at Thetford located a male, grounds for a search completed and subsequent drugs recovered.

“Stop search works. Result is a cannabis caution.”

