A train carrying 100 passengers crashed into a Range Rover after a motorist drove it onto a level crossing near Norwich following a "brief misjudgement".

Steve Kennedy-Smith, 63, was trying to reverse his vehicle out of the way when it was struck.

His car was severely damaged, although he - and passengers on the train - escaped unhurt.

He appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday where he was sentenced to six weeks imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, for dangerous driving.

Following the case, Becky Warren, an inspector with the British Transport Police (BTP), described it as a "shocking incident" which had "potentially had life-threatening consequences for Kennedy-Smith, and for the train driver and any passengers on the line".

The court heard how the driver of the Greater Anglia service from Norwich to Sheringham was approaching the crossing, at Great Plumstead, near Thorpe End, when he became aware of a "vehicle poking through onto the lines".

He sounded his horn and applied the emergency brakes but was unable to avoid the collision.

Stephen Munton, prosecuting, said the crash, which happened at about 7.20pm on July 17 last year, caused a "limited amount of damage to the train" and "significant damage" to Kennedy-Smith's vehicle.

He said the front had been "ripped out" of the Range Rover as a result of the crash leaving the lights and the wheels exposed.

The train was able to continue onto Hoveton and Wroxham station, where the passengers were taken off.

Buses were sent to meet them, while the four-carriage train was sent back to the depot for further investigation.

One fire engine from Carrow Fire Station was called to the incident but by the time it arrived, Kennedy-Smith, from Irstead Road, Neatishead had driven off, despite the damage to his car.

In an interview after the crash, he said he had come across an "erratic motorcyclist" prior to the incident and had been "having trouble selecting reverse".

He denied dangerous driving, but was convicted after a trial last month.

At his sentencing, Gillian Philpot, chair of the bench of magistrates, told him the offence had "crossed the custody threshold because of the risk to the driver of the train, yourself and the passengers".

In addition to his suspended prison sentence, Kennedy-Smith was also ordered to do 140 hours unpaid work, pay £775 costs, £100 compensation to the train driver and a £128 victim surcharge.

He was also disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to take an extended re-test before he can drive again.

Gavin Cowe, who represented the defendant, said it had been a "single, brief incident" in which the damage caused to the train was "minor".

Mr Cowe said it had been a "brief misjudgement" by Kennedy-Smith, who was a man of previous good character.

While he did drive the damaged vehicle away after the "foolhardy enterprise" Mr Cowe said he only went a few hundred metres to his now wife's home and contacted police and then returned to the scene.

He said although the defendant denied dangerous driving he did "express concern as to how bad the incident could've been".

Mr Cowe added it was a "regrettable but single short-lived incident involving little damage".

Inspector Warren added: “Level crossings must be taken seriously, and I’m pleased to see that dangerous drivers are being punished for causing significant disruption and risk to the network.

“Have a little patience and wait until it’s safe to cross – it really isn’t worth risking yours and others’ lives just to save a few minutes.”