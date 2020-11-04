Search

Teenager in court after four seriously injured in A47 Acle Straight crash

PUBLISHED: 16:08 04 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:23 04 November 2020

Jacob Trower, from Acle, has appeared in court accused of four counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and two of drug driving after a collision on the Acle Straight at Halvergate on March 9, 2020 Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A teenager has appeared in court accused of four counts of causing serious injury while driving on the A47 Acle Straight.

Jacob Trower, 19, of Sydenham Close, Acle, has been charged with driving a Seat Leon dangerously at Halvergate on March 9 this year and causing injury to Charlene Knox and Kelly McGrady and two young children Mason Knox and Amelia McGrady who were all travelling in another car.

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were called to the stretch of road after two cars crashed shortly before 12.19pm

The road was closed for around three hours.

He also faces two linked charges of drug driving relating to the same incident.

Appearing at Great Yarmouth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (November 4) no pleas were entered to any of the offences.

The matters were deemed to be unsuitable to be dealt with in the magistrates’ court and were formally sent for trial at Norwich Crown Court on December 2.

Trower was granted unconditional bail.

