Man in court after couple seriously hurt in A149 crash

Published: 1:40 PM June 8, 2021

A picture of the A149 North Walsham Road at Northrepps. - Credit: Google Maps

A man is to stand trial accused of causing serious injury to two people by dangerous driving following a crash in Norfolk.

Emergency services were called following a two vehicle crash on the A149 North Walsham Road between Northrepps and Thorpe Market.

Three people were taken to hospital following the crash which happened at about 9.20am on September 28 last year.

Andrew Manship, 43, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday June 8 charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving to Ronald Rice and Vivienne Rice as a result of the crash.

Manship, of Guscott Close, Lowestoft, pleaded not guilty to both counts.

He will stand trial at Norwich Crown Court on February 23, 2022.

John Morgan appeared for the prosecution and Andrew Thompson for the defence.