Search

Advanced search

Man in 60s knocked unconscious and suffered fractured eye socket after assault by five men

PUBLISHED: 17:41 02 October 2019 | UPDATED: 18:28 02 October 2019

St Mary's Street in Bungay, where the assault took place. Photo: Google Maps

St Mary's Street in Bungay, where the assault took place. Photo: Google Maps

Archant

A man in his 60s suffered serious injuries after an assault by a group of men.

The victim said up to five men assaulted him while he was walking back to his car on St Mary's Street in Bungay.

It happened between 7.30pm and 8.30pm on Thursday, September 26.

He was knocked unconscious and sustained a fractured right eye socket as well as a cut to the back of his head which needed hospital treatment.

You may also want to watch:

He has now been released from hospital.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

The victim described one of the males as about 19 years old, 5ft8 tall, of slim build and with short blonde hair that was longer at the front and swept over his face.

The other suspects were aged between 16 to 19 and wearing casual clothes.

Enquiries are on-going and anyone with information is asked to contact police, quoting crime reference 37/45453/19.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Car dealership set to close making five people redundant

SLM Group has announced it will close its showroom as a Hyundai franchise and use it for other brands. Picture: GoogleMaps

‘Comedy of errors’ after woman jumps in bath with wrong man and police officer assaulted, court hears

Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court. Google Maps

WATCH: Lorry driver braves the waves as high tide batters seafront

A lorry driver faced a dangerous journey as waves crashed over Cromer's sea wall, onto the esplanade. Picture: From video by Keith Jones

WATCH: Mobility scooter pair battle it out on seafront

Two men on mobility scooters engaged in a good-natured bumper battle on the seafront in Walcott, Norfolk. Picture: From video by Megan Adams

Roast dinner delivery service launches in Norwich

Joel Metcalf and Justin Ross have launched a roast dinner delivery service Credit: Bobby Harrison

Most Read

Sand washed away just one month after £19m sandscaping project

High Tide at Walcott with Bacton Refinery in background. Picture: Maurice Gray

Car dealership set to close making five people redundant

SLM Group has announced it will close its showroom as a Hyundai franchise and use it for other brands. Picture: GoogleMaps

THAT Royal photo earned me more than £40,000

Rachel Murdoch and her mother Karen, whose Royal picture made the news worldwide. Picture: Chris Bishop

‘My adrenaline was flowing’: How hero shopper helped police officer who was being attacked

PC Dan Chilvers was attacked by a man on Haymarkey in Norwich on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Matt Cossey

Van left stranded at high tide in coastal town

This van was found stranded after high tide in Blakeney during a weekend of wet weather in Norfolk. Picture: Jason Gardiner/Norfolk Countryside Photos

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Comedy of errors’ after woman jumps in bath with wrong man and police officer assaulted, court hears

Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court. Google Maps

‘Misguided’ - parents of teenage hacker moved hoard of cryptocurrency during investigation

Jason Gunton, father of Elliott Gunton the convicted teenage hacker, arrives at Norwich Crown Court after admitting to helping his son by moving ill-gotten Cryptocurrency from a seized bitcom wallet. Picture: STAFF

Carer with ‘violent offence’ conviction sent into home by failing care agency

Allicare, in Mulbarton, was hit with a shock inadequate rating after a visit from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in July. Photo: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Takeaway given one-star hygiene rating - one year after manager taken to court over breaches

Mega Munch, on Magdalen Road. Pic: Archant.

Roast dinner delivery service launches in Norwich

Joel Metcalf and Justin Ross have launched a roast dinner delivery service Credit: Bobby Harrison
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists