Man in 60s knocked unconscious and suffered fractured eye socket after assault by five men

A man in his 60s suffered serious injuries after an assault by a group of men.

The victim said up to five men assaulted him while he was walking back to his car on St Mary's Street in Bungay.

It happened between 7.30pm and 8.30pm on Thursday, September 26.

He was knocked unconscious and sustained a fractured right eye socket as well as a cut to the back of his head which needed hospital treatment.

He has now been released from hospital.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

The victim described one of the males as about 19 years old, 5ft8 tall, of slim build and with short blonde hair that was longer at the front and swept over his face.

The other suspects were aged between 16 to 19 and wearing casual clothes.

Enquiries are on-going and anyone with information is asked to contact police, quoting crime reference 37/45453/19.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.