Man hurt and car damaged after assault by group of teenagers

A man has been left with head and face injuries and a damaged car after being assaulted by a group of teenagers in a Norfolk town.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was driving along South Pickenham Road, Swaffham, at 8.35pm on Saturday, February 22 when the incident happened.

A small group of what is believed to be four or five teenage men crossed the road in front of his car.

It is thought that after an exchange between the victim and the group, the victim was assaulted, and his car damaged.

The man in his 40s suffered injuries to his head and face.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the incident, or anyone who may have dash cam or CCTV footage from the area and surrounding roads at the time.

Anyone with information should contact PC Donna Quinn at Dereham Police Station on 101, quoting crime number 36/13154/20.