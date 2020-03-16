Search

Man hit 108mph on A47 after ‘distressed call’ from daughter

PUBLISHED: 06:00 17 March 2020

Robert Stevens was caught doing 108mph in an Audi A on the A47 at Swaffham PHOTO: SIMON FINLAY

Robert Stevens was caught doing 108mph in an Audi A on the A47 at Swaffham PHOTO: SIMON FINLAY

Archant Norfolk

A man who was caught driving at 108mph on the A47 after he received a distressed call from his daughter has been spared a driving ban.

Robert Stevens was caught doing 108mph in an Audi A on the A47 at Swaffham Picture Google.Robert Stevens was caught doing 108mph in an Audi A on the A47 at Swaffham Picture Google.

Robert Stevens, 49, was caught driving at almost 40mph above the 70mph speed limit in his Audi A3 car on the A47 at Swaffham.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard that Stevens had received a call from his 18-year-old daughter who was in a “distressed state” before he was caught speeding on November 5 last year.

Stevens appeared in court on Monday (March 16) after having admitted the offence, so magistrates could consider a driving ban.

Representing himself, Stevens, of Buckingham Court, North Wootton, near King’s Lynn, said the call related to an “aggressive boyfriend who was an ex now fortunately”.

Stevens said he was remorseful and told magistrates he had since had changes made to his car, including having a speed restrictor fitted. Stevens, who had no previous driving convictions, said he would struggle to get to work if he lost his licence.

He also had elderly relatives and was concerned about the impact a ban might have on him being able to visit them and help them should they have to self-isolate as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Stevens had six penalty points imposed on his licence, was fined £345, ordered to pay £100 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Meanwhile Carlos Felix Frederico Freire Hopffer was banned for six months after he admitted driving at 102mph on the A11 at Mulbarton.

The court heard Hopffer, of Harry Watson Court, Norwich, was caught speeding at 8.14am on October 19 last year. Christina Josephides, mitigating for Hopffer, who trains drivers in his work, said he was “mortified”.

She argued a ban would cause exceptional hardship as his wife had a four month old baby with a fungal infection, who was in constant pain and would not settle with anyone but her.

As a result she said Hopffer was responsible for transporting their four-year-old child to and from nursery and to all her clubs as well as doing his job and transporting the family.

Hopffer had six points put on his licence, which already had 12, and was therefore banned for six months.

He was fined £500, £85 costs and a £50 victim surcharge.

