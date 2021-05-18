News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Crime

Man left with facial injuries after fight in town

Abigail Nicholson

Published: 5:04 PM May 18, 2021   
Police were called to the scene of a fight between two men at 3am in Browning Place, King's Lynn on Saturday, May 1.

A man has been left with facial injuries and a fractured elbow after a fight outside a home.

The victim suffered facial injuries and a fracture to his elbow outside a home in North Lynn.

A man in his 50s, from the King’s Lynn area, was arrested in connection with the incident on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and questioned.

He has been bailed to appear at King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre on Friday, May 21.

Norfolk police are now appealing for witnesses following the fight between the men, who are known to each other.

If you witnessed anything please contact PC Victoria Homer at Norfolk Police on 101 or contact Victoria.Homer@norfolk.police.uk quoting reference 36/28917/21.




