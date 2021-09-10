Man could face jail over crash which killed woman, 75, court hears

Published: 12:58 PM September 10, 2021

Lee Garcia will be sentenced next month after admitting causing death by careless driving in a crash on the A143 at Brockdish. - Credit: Simon Parkin

A man has been warned he could face prison after admitting causing a woman's death in a crash which injured seven other people.

Emergency services were called after the crash on the A143 Scole Road at Brockdish, which involved a blue Ford C-Max and a white Vauxhall Corsa.

Retired factory worker Dawn Waterman, 75, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened just before 3.50pm on October 20 last year.

Seven other people were injured in the crash, which saw the A143 closed for five hours between Brockdish and Thorpe Abbots.

Lee Garcia, 42, from Romford, Essex, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Friday, September 10 after having previously admitted a charge of causing death by careless driving.

Judge Katharine Moore adjourned sentencing until October 15 in order for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

But Judge Moore warned Garcia, who appeared via videolink, the fact she had adjourned sentence for a report was "no indication that the outcome of anything other than immediate custody".