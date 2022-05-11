News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man admits arsons which killed 50 pigs and caused £680k of damage

Peter Walsh

Published: 11:57 AM May 11, 2022
Fire crews from across South Norfolk tackled a large barn on fire at Bressingham. Picture: Simon Par

Jordan Chenery has admitted three arsons at rural properties, including at Bressingham, and will be sentenced in June - Credit: Simon Parkin

A man has admitted arsons at three rural properties which caused more than £680,000 of damage and killed dozens of pigs.

Jordan Chenery, 23, had been charged with three counts of arson following fires at a storage barn at Deal House Farm, Bressingham, near Diss, on September 26, 2019, when £560,000 worth of damage was caused after the barn and farm machinery were destroyed and 50 pigs were killed.

He was also charged with another count of arson at Pear Tree Farm near Diss, where £54,625 worth of damage was done to a barn containing hay in September, 2019.

Chenery, formerly of Roydon, near Diss, who is now living in Basildon, Essex, had been due to stand trial at Norwich Crown Court on September 24 having denied all charges.

But he changed his pleas to guilty when he appeared at court on Tuesday (May 10) for a pre-trial review.

Chenery will be sentenced on June 24.


