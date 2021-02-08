Man to stand trial after car crashed into pub

Published: 11:21 AM February 8, 2021

A man is to stand trial accused of aggravated vehicle taking after a stolen car ploughed into a Norwich pub.

Police were called to The Mischief pub, on Fye Bridge Street, at 11.40pm on January 25 last year to reports that a Silver Seat Leon mounted the pavement and hit four pedestrians.

The ambulance service was called to the scene, but no one was believed to have been seriously injured.

Dean White, 28, of High Street, Lowestoft, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday, February 2 charged with aggravated vehicle taking in January last year in relation to the incident.

A magistrates court spokesman said White pleaded not guilty to the offence and will stand trial on May 20.