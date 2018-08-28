Search

Advanced search

Man ejected from Forum in Norwich for urinating on chair assaulted security guard after he urinated for a second time outside

PUBLISHED: 13:21 29 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:22 29 November 2018

The Forum in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The Forum in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

A man who was thrown out of The Forum in Norwich for urinating on a chair assaulted a security guard after he was caught urinating for a second time outside, a court has heard.

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Nathan Grint, 38, who had already been banned from the city centre venue, was found asleep on a chair.

Stacie Cossey, prosecuting at Norwich Magistrates Court on Thursday (November 29), said it was found Grint had urinated on the seat had been asleep on.

She said he was removed by security before he then urinated against the building in full view of the public, including families.

Grint then attempted to re-enter The Forum but was stopped by security but he “raised his arms” and with a closed fist struck one of the guards.

Police were called following the incident on November 7 this year and he was arrested.

Grint said he had been drinking and admitted what he had done even though he could not remember it.

Grint, of Bishop Bridge House, Norwich, appeared in court and admitted offences of assault, urinating in a public place and criminal damage on November 7 its year.

He also admitted breaching a conditional discharge which had been imposed in August this year.

Natasha Baker, mitigating, said he had been at a friend’s house drinking and “couldn’t remember what happened” but was “very remorseful”.

She said the assault offence was out of character for this defendant who accepted he should not have behaved how he did.

Grint was ordered to pay £100 compensation to the guard he assaulted.

He was also ordered to pay The Forum £100 in compensation for the damage he caused by urinating on the chair.

He was fined £50 for urinating in public and ordered to pay costs of £85.

There was no separate penalty for the breach of the discharge.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Controversial Anglia Square revamp recommended for go-ahead by Norwich City Council officers

The Anglia Square plans include a 20-storey tower. Photo: Weston Homes

Woman trapped in car for two hours after being hit by drink driver

Rachel Hawley wreckage

Video Arch-Brexiter Jacob Rees-Mogg to address Tories in Norfolk village today

Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg. Picture: STEVE PARSONS/PA

Norfolk family win £3000 revamp after their bathroom is voted Britain’s worst

Sarah Smith (centre) and her family. Photo: Sarah Smith

Video Stuart Webber maps out Norwich City’s transfer strategy

Stuart Webber knows what he wants from Norwich City's transfer window Picture: Denise Bradley

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Plans lodged to close popular city centre restaurant

East Twenty Six bar and restaurant, Exchange Street, Norwich. Owner Jeremy King. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Woman trapped in car for two hours after being hit by drink driver

Rachel Hawley wreckage

What next for Chapelfield owner Intu as £2.8bn takeover deal falls through?

The House of Fraser store at the Intu Chapelfield shopping centre in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

£100,000 boost towards quadrupling the size of nature reserve near Fakenham

The Hawk and Owl Trust gets £100,000 for Sculthorpe Fen Appeal. A barn owl. Pictures: Richard Saxton

Sexual offender sent ‘disgusting’ fantasies to former cellmate to ensure Romanian holidays

Peter Ashford has been banned from entering Normanston Park in Lowestoft. PETER SALMON.
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast