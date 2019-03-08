Man due to appear in court charged with murder in Norwich

A police forensics van at Dolphin Grove where a man was seriously assaulted. Photo: Luke Powell Archant

A man is due to appear in court today charged with the murder of a 39-year-old man who was attacked in a Norwich flat.

James Greene, who died at Dolphin Grove in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police James Greene, who died at Dolphin Grove in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police

James Greene died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Thursday, June 6, following an incident at Dolphin Grove on Tuesday, where he resided.

Peter Bruton, 26, and of no fixed abode, has been charged with his murder.

Bruton appeared before city magistrates on Saturday and is due to appear at Norwich Crown Court today (Tuesday, June 11).

The result of a Home Office post mortem examination which took place on Thursday 6 June is pending further investigation.

The family of Mr Greene said they were "devastated and shocked" by his death.

In a statement, the family said: "We are devastated and shocked by James' death and would like to thank the staff at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for all of their support."