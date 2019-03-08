Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Man due in court today following death of boy, 17, in King's Lynn

PUBLISHED: 00:13 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 00:13 10 July 2019

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A man is due in court later this morning following the death of a teenager who was assaulted in King's Lynn at the weekend.

Police were called to Saddlebow Road at about 3.30am on Sunday, following reports a teenager had been assaulted.

The 17-year-old was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn with

You may also want to watch:

life-threatening head injuries, but was pronounced dead yesterday.

Liam Russell, 31, of Metcalf Avenue, Lynn, has been charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm and is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court today.

The current charge will be subject to review pending the results of a Home Office post-mortem examination, which will be held in due course.

A 30-year-old woman arrested in connection with the incident has been released on bail while enquiries into the teenager's death continue.

Most Read

Man charged after teenager dies following assault in Norfolk street

A teenager has died following an assault on Saddlebow Road, in South Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Former F1 driver based in Norfolk could lose leg after freak moped accident

Martin Donnelly, chief driving instructor for the driving academy at Lotus, and ex-F1 driver for the team. Picture: Lotus

Norwich men who made almost £150k from fraud ordered to pay back £10

Manby Road. Photo: Bill Smith

Derelict depot site of one of Norfolk’s largest employers could finally be turned into housing

Site off South Green, Dereham, which was once home to Crane Fruehauf parts and labour site. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Cocaine-dealing dad caught by police after tyres blow out during NDR chase

Rohzidon Scherzinger was already disqualified from driving when he got behind the wheel of a hired Mercedez-Benz A-Class on May 1 this year. Photo: Norfolk police

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man charged after teenager dies following assault in Norfolk street

A teenager has died following an assault on Saddlebow Road, in South Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Tributes pour in for Norfolk GP who died in cycling accident

Dr Nick Ireland at the Strangers Club in 2014. The former Acle GP died on June 21 after a cycling accident in Amsterdam. Picture: Archant.

‘A pathetic display’ – scathing reactions to first Lord Mayor’s Procession without lorries

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Air ambulance called after serious crash

A man has died after a crash on the B1172 near Wymondham. Photo: Google

Man in his 70s dies after car crashes into lamp post

The crash happened on Norwich Common, near the Elm Farm Business Park. Photo: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man due in court today following death of boy, 17, in King’s Lynn

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Man charged after teenager dies following assault in Norfolk street

A teenager has died following an assault on Saddlebow Road, in South Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Cocaine-dealing dad caught by police after tyres blow out during NDR chase

Rohzidon Scherzinger was already disqualified from driving when he got behind the wheel of a hired Mercedez-Benz A-Class on May 1 this year. Photo: Norfolk police

Derelict depot site of one of Norfolk’s largest employers could finally be turned into housing

Site off South Green, Dereham, which was once home to Crane Fruehauf parts and labour site. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Anger as Norwich School hopes pledge to plant 700 trees will mean 12 in city centre can be chopped down

Norwich School has submitted plans for new facilities and landscaping at its site in the Cathedral's Upper Close. Picture: Norwich School
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists