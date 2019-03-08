Man due in court today following death of boy, 17, in King's Lynn

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A man is due in court later this morning following the death of a teenager who was assaulted in King's Lynn at the weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to Saddlebow Road at about 3.30am on Sunday, following reports a teenager had been assaulted.

The 17-year-old was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn with

You may also want to watch:

life-threatening head injuries, but was pronounced dead yesterday.

Liam Russell, 31, of Metcalf Avenue, Lynn, has been charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm and is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court today.

The current charge will be subject to review pending the results of a Home Office post-mortem examination, which will be held in due course.

A 30-year-old woman arrested in connection with the incident has been released on bail while enquiries into the teenager's death continue.