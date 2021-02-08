Norwich man due to appear in court on murder charge

Published: 2:31 PM February 8, 2021

A man from Norwich is due to appear in court later this month charged with murder.

Rakeem Leandre, 25, from Brewers Court in Norwich, has been charged with the murder of 33-year-old Christopher Allbury-Burridge.

A murder investigation was launched after Mr Allbury-Burridge was found dead at his home in Raeburn Road, Northampton, shortly after 2.10am on Friday, December 11.

Leandre was arrested in Norwich on December 18 as part of the investigation.

He appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court last year and was due to appear at Northampton Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on February 5.

But a court spokesman said the case has been put back until Tuesday, February 16.

Leandre is due to appear in court with three others who have also been charged with murder, namely Jordan Parker, 24, from Walthamstow, Joel Cyrus, 25, from Leyton and Calum Farquhar, 23, from Leyton.