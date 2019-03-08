Search

Man who stole £30k of stock from Norwich store due back in court

PUBLISHED: 23:58 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 23:58 04 November 2019

Norwich Crown Court.

Norwich Crown Court.

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A man who admitted stealing £30,000 worth of stock from his former employers is due to appear back in court today.

Matthew Smith had previously pleaded guilty to theft from Uttings Ltd, an outdoor clothing and equipment shop based in Bethel Street, Norwich.

He will be appearing at Norwich Crown Court later today (Tuesday, November 4) for a Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) hearing where police can claw back money made from ill gotten gains.

In August Smith, of Heartsease Lane, Norwich, was given a six month prison sentence, suspended for 21 months for the theft in the summer of 2018.

He was also given a curfew and ordered to carry out 20 rehabilitation days.

Howard Utting, owner of Uttings Ltd, who described the sentence as "so disappointing", believed the true cost of the theft to be much higher than £30,000 as missing stock has continued to be identified.

