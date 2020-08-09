Search

Man charged with 28 sex offences due to appear in court in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 14:59 09 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:11 09 August 2020

Norwich Crown Court. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A man is due to appear in court later this month having been charged with almost 30 sexual offences against child victims dating back almost two decades.

Anthony Lewis, 58, has been charged with a total of 28 offences against multiple child victims.

The offences, which are said to have taken place between May 1988 and August 2007, include 12 counts of rape.

Other offences Lewis has been charged with include 14 counts of indecent assault and two sexual assaults.

Lewis, from Northamptonshire, first appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court last month.

The case has been sent to Norwich Crown Court.

Lewis is due to appear at the crown court on August 24 for a plea and trial preparation hearing (PTPH).

Of the alleged offences, 10 are said to have been committed in Norfolk, with others said to have happened in Cambridgeshire, Northampton and Surrey.

