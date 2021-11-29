Man arrested after passenger dies in Old Buckenham crash

A man has been arrested for a crash near Old Buckenham after his passenger dies in hospital. - Credit: Â©Archant Photographic 2010

The driver of a car which hit a tree near Old Buckenham has been arrested, as police announced a passenger in the vehicle had died of his injuries.

The crash happened along the B1077 near the junction at Fen Street, between Attleborough and Old Buckenham, shortly before 7.30am on Saturday, November 27.

Both the driver and the passenger, both men in their 20s, were taken to hospital. The passenger died the following day. The driver was discharged from hospital on Monday, November 29 and arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, theft of a motor vehicle, driving without insurance or a licence and being unfit to drive through drink or drugs.

The crash involved a blue Ford KA. Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or has any information about the manner of driving prior to it, to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact PC Bob Hardingham on 101 or by email at Robert.hardingham@norfolk.police.uk, quoting incident 92 of 27 November 2021.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

