News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man in his 20s dies after hit-and-run in Fakenham

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 1:36 PM August 18, 2022
A Norfolk police car. Photo: Denise Bradley

A man in his 30s has been arrested after a man died following a hit-and-run in Fakenham - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

A man has been arrested after a suspected hit-and-run in Fakenham which left one man dead. 

Officers were called to Cattle Market Street, near the junction with Bridge Street, at 11.15pm on Wednesday, August 17, following reports of a crash involving a white Honda motorbike and a silver Mitsubishi Shogun.

The driver of the Mitsubishi failed to stop at the scene.

Following the crash, a man in his 20s was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn with life-threatening injuries.

He died on Thursday, August 18, as a result of his injuries.

His next of kin have been informed.

The driver of the Mitsubishi, a man in his 30s, has been arrested in connection with the incident and was taken to Wymondham police station for questioning where he remains.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk beach named among UK's most contaminated
  2. 2 Man in 20s killed and another seriously injured in motorbike crash
  3. 3 Revealed: Buyer of Norwich Airport Industrial Estate - and what they paid
  1. 4 Heatwave leaves dried-up pond like 'scene from sci-fi movie'
  2. 5 YouTube professional eater smashes 100oz steak challenge at Norfolk pub
  3. 6 'Carnage' as fight involving axes breaks out after van crashes into house
  4. 7 New reservoir could secure region's water supply - but will cost over £1bn
  5. 8 Protests outside drag queen story event sees police called in
  6. 9 Parish council weighs in on row over 'rollercoaster' racking
  7. 10 Fighter jet heard roaring over Norwich in night time training exercise

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information should contact the Serious Collision Investigations Unit on 101 or via email on SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting 36/63758/22.

Alternatively, witnesses can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Norfolk Live News
Fakenham News

Don't Miss

The pub garden at Dun Cow in Salthouse. Picture: Danielle Booden

Norfolk pub named one of the UK's best eateries with a view

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Hockwold farmer Tim Young with unharvestable onions left in the field after the heatwave

Farming

'Help yourself' - farmer gives away tonnes of onions damaged by heatwave

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon
xxx_04_heathfire_salthouse_aug22

Norfolk Live News

Fire crews to remain at scene of nature reserve blaze overnight

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Red Arrows at Lowestoft Air Festival in 2012. Picture: James Bass

Where you will be able to see the Red Arrows over Norfolk today

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon