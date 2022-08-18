Man in his 20s dies after hit-and-run in Fakenham

A man in his 30s has been arrested after a man died following a hit-and-run in Fakenham - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

A man has been arrested after a suspected hit-and-run in Fakenham which left one man dead.

Officers were called to Cattle Market Street, near the junction with Bridge Street, at 11.15pm on Wednesday, August 17, following reports of a crash involving a white Honda motorbike and a silver Mitsubishi Shogun.

The driver of the Mitsubishi failed to stop at the scene.

Following the crash, a man in his 20s was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn with life-threatening injuries.

He died on Thursday, August 18, as a result of his injuries.

His next of kin have been informed.

The driver of the Mitsubishi, a man in his 30s, has been arrested in connection with the incident and was taken to Wymondham police station for questioning where he remains.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information should contact the Serious Collision Investigations Unit on 101 or via email on SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting 36/63758/22.

Alternatively, witnesses can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.