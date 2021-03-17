Man says he was trying to help woman not sexually assault her

Published: 1:30 PM March 17, 2021 Updated: 1:49 PM March 17, 2021

A man accused of an attempted sexual attack on a woman in Norwich said he was just trying to help her.

The woman, who was 18 at the time, was on her way to start a new job and was walking down Carrow Hill when she was approached.

Norwich Crown Court has heard the woman was later grabbed by the man who told her he wanted to have sex and tried to pull her into a side road or driveway.

Anesu Nzanga, 38, of Bracondale, Norwich, has gone on trial after pleading not guilty of committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence at 5.20am on October 13, 2018.

He has also denied an offence of assault by beating on the same date.

Giving evidence on Wednesday, March 17 Nzanga, who is represented by defence barrister Lori Tucker, denied the offences.

He told the jury of six men and six women he had just been trying to help the woman, who had appeared to be lost.

When asked by Paul Currer, prosecuting, what right he had to take hold of the complainant’s wrist, he said: “The purpose of it was just to give her directions. It appeared she wasn’t hearing me.”

He said he was told to leave her alone and although he admitted swearing at her and insisted he had just been trying to help her.

Mr Currer said: “I suggest you were angry she was rejecting your advances.”

Nzanga replied: “No”.

Mr Currer said: “You then grabbed her and tried to drag her into a driveway where you could carry out some sort of sexual attack on her”.

The defendant replied: "No".

Mr Currer said the only thing which stopped him was the arrival of another man.

Again, Nzanga replied: "No".

The court has heard that a man on the the other side of the road came over and spoke to Nzanga before taking the woman to work, where the police were contacted.

The trial continues.