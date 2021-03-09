Girl, 17, thought she might die in Norwich rape ordeal, court hears

Published: 12:10 PM March 9, 2021

Shahan Ali has gone on trial after denying false imprisonment and rape of a teenager he picked up in a club on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich in February 2020.

A teenager who is alleged to have been raped in a car after being picked up in a club confided in her mum she was made to do things she did not want to, a court has heard.

Shahan Ali, 30, was “stone-cold sober” when he entered Reload nightclub on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich before separating a drunk 17-year-old girl from her boyfriend and taking her to his car.

Ali has gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court accused of rape and false imprisonment after picking up the teenager at the club.

A jury of six men and six women has been told the teenager, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was driven back to the car park of the Holiday Inn on Ipswich Road in Norwich.

It is said the complainant was later locked in the vehicle before Ali later forced her to engage in a sex act.

On Tuesday, March 9 Gareth Hughes, prosecuting, read out a statement from the teen's mother who had dropped her daughter off at her boyfriend’s before they went out on February 18 last year.

The mother received a phone call from police in the early hours of February 19 after her daughter was found drunk and distressed.

She said her daughter was “really drunk” and recalled her saying that “she didn’t want to do it, they made her do it”.

In her statement her mother described how her daughter told her “they kept saying they were not going to hurt her and to stop struggling to get out of the car”.

She said they “made her do things she didn’t want to do”.

After being taken home the teen told her mum she was made to perform a sex act.

The complainant also described this to a friend who had been asked to come over by her mother.

The teen told her friend she had been trying to get out of the car but said they locked the doors and would not let her out.

The friend said “she remembers being really scared, as if she might die”.

Ali, from Glasgow, has gone on trial after denying false imprisonment and rape on February 19 last year.

The trial continues.