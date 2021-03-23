Man in court over death of 44-year-old motorcyclist

Published: 11:45 AM March 23, 2021

A tribute left at the scene of the crash where 44-year-old biker Jamie Carter died - Credit: Archant

A man has appeared in court charged with causing the death of a motorcyclist by careless driving in a crash in Norfolk.

Jamie Carter, 44, died when the Yamaha motorcycle he was riding was involved in a crash with a MAN TGE van at the Felthorpe junction between Reepham Road and Fir Covert Road.

A motorcyclist died in the crash at Felthorpe, at the junction of Reepham Road and Fir Covert Road. Pic: Dan Grimmer. - Credit: Archant

Emergency services were called to the crash, which happened at 1.15pm on Wednesday, June 26 2019, but Mr Carter was pronounced dead at the scene.

Philip Jenkins, 35, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday, March 23 having been charged with causing death by careless/inconsiderate driving.

Jenkins, from Birmingham, appeared in court over a link and entered a not guilty plea to the charge.

The case was deemed not suitable for the magistrates court and was formally sent to Norwich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing (PTPH) on April 20

Jenkins was granted unconditional bail to appear at the crown court next month.

Mr Carter, who lived at Crossing Road in Palgrave, worked as a chef, an inquest opening heard last year.