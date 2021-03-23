Man in court over death of 44-year-old motorcyclist
- Credit: Archant
A man has appeared in court charged with causing the death of a motorcyclist by careless driving in a crash in Norfolk.
Jamie Carter, 44, died when the Yamaha motorcycle he was riding was involved in a crash with a MAN TGE van at the Felthorpe junction between Reepham Road and Fir Covert Road.
Emergency services were called to the crash, which happened at 1.15pm on Wednesday, June 26 2019, but Mr Carter was pronounced dead at the scene.
Philip Jenkins, 35, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday, March 23 having been charged with causing death by careless/inconsiderate driving.
Jenkins, from Birmingham, appeared in court over a link and entered a not guilty plea to the charge.
The case was deemed not suitable for the magistrates court and was formally sent to Norwich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing (PTPH) on April 20
Jenkins was granted unconditional bail to appear at the crown court next month.
Mr Carter, who lived at Crossing Road in Palgrave, worked as a chef, an inquest opening heard last year.
Most Read
- 1 Which Norfolk villages and towns have seen property interest rocket?
- 2 Family of missing man informed after body found on riverbank
- 3 Can I go to a beach on March 29? MP wants 'minimise travel' clarity
- 4 Covid roadmap: Is Norfolk ready for March 29 lockdown easing?
- 5 Who keeps stealing whisky from Morrisons?
- 6 Pub boss fears 9pm outdoor curfew will keep punters away
- 7 Rapist who targeted women on dating sites dies
- 8 Man who helped grow cannabis at glamping site is jailed
- 9 Couple living in van after abandoning dream - and yacht
- 10 Objections to new KFC and Starbucks on A140