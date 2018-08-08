Second man interviewed by police following death of cyclist killed in crash

Published: 3:29 PM August 8, 2018 Updated: 9:11 PM October 9, 2020

Sze-Ming Cheung (second from left) with his mother Wai-Hing (centre) and brothers Dick (far left) and Jack (far right). PIC: Supplied by Cheung family. - Credit: Archant

A man has now come forward in connection with an investigation into the death of a popular sportsman man who was killed in a crash at Swannington.

Sze-Ming Cheung, 44, a well-known runner, cyclist, swimmer and triathlete from Hellesdon, was cycling on Reepham Road in Swannington, near Reepham, when he was killed in a crash involving a grey Nissan Navara which happened about 4pm on June 7.

The 55-year-old driver of the Nissan, from the Reepham area, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and of drink driving and has since been released under investigation.

But police had appealed for information about the driver of a second vehicle which is also believed to have been involved.

A man, in his 50s and from the Norwich area, has now come forward and has been interviewed in relation to the incident and the investigation continues.