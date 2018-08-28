Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man charged with possessing six-inch hunting knife at railway station

PUBLISHED: 08:01 23 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:15 23 January 2019

Watlington Railway Station. Picture Archant.

Watlington Railway Station. Picture Archant.

A man has been charged with possessing a six-inch hunting knife, a knuckle duster and Class B drugs at a Norfolk railway station.

Norfolk police arrested a man at Watlington station on the evening of Tuesday, January 22.

British Transport Police Cambridgeshire tweeted their thanks to Norfolk police for “good work locating and arresting the male” and said he had been charged.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Weather warning issued for Norfolk

Forecasters are warning of icy conditions. Picture: Archant Library

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

‘Revolting’ - Couple want to move after repeatedly finding human waste outside their back gate

Local residents along Brandon Road in Watton are finding human waste and huge amounts of litter along their gardens and properties. Steve Curtis with Maxine and Frank Hauck Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Revealed: How struggling enterprise agency Nwes paid public cash to directors’ firms

Former Nwes chief executive Kevin Horne hit back at the allegations. Photo: Bill Smith

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

#includeImage($article, 225)

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

#includeImage($article, 225)

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Factory apologises for ‘rotting flesh smell’ in family homes

Banham Poultry in Attleborough. Picture Simon Parkin.

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Revealed: How struggling enterprise agency Nwes paid public cash to directors’ firms

Former Nwes chief executive Kevin Horne hit back at the allegations. Photo: Bill Smith

Weather warning over ice in Norfolk and Suffolk

Icy weather means drivers will need to track down those windscreen scrapers. Picture: Chris Bishop

Man charged with possessing six-inch hunting knife at railway station

Watlington Railway Station. Picture Archant.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists