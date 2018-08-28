Man charged with possessing six-inch hunting knife at railway station
PUBLISHED: 08:01 23 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:15 23 January 2019
A man has been charged with possessing a six-inch hunting knife, a knuckle duster and Class B drugs at a Norfolk railway station.
Norfolk police arrested a man at Watlington station on the evening of Tuesday, January 22.
British Transport Police Cambridgeshire tweeted their thanks to Norfolk police for “good work locating and arresting the male” and said he had been charged.
