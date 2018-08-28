Man charged with possessing six-inch hunting knife at railway station

Watlington Railway Station. Picture Archant.

A man has been charged with possessing a six-inch hunting knife, a knuckle duster and Class B drugs at a Norfolk railway station.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk police arrested a man at Watlington station on the evening of Tuesday, January 22.

British Transport Police Cambridgeshire tweeted their thanks to Norfolk police for “good work locating and arresting the male” and said he had been charged.