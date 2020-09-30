Search

Advanced search

Man appears in court charged with making indecent child images

PUBLISHED: 17:05 30 September 2020

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A man will appear in court next month after being accused of making indecent images of children.

Kevin Allen, 27, of Brightwell Road, Norwich, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday (September 30) having been charged with three counts of making indecent photographs of children.

The charges state the defendant has made four category A images - the most serious - as well as six category B images and four category C images between August 9 and August 22 last year.

He has also been charged with breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) between February 13 last year and October 9 last year.

The case was deemed not suitable for magistrates to deal with.

It was sent to Norwich Crown Court on October 28.

Allen, who was represented by David Foulkes, was granted bail until the next hearing.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man in dressing gown and slippers caught tending £60k drug factory in suburbs

Mindaughes Noreika. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Another Norfolk school confirms coronavirus case

Litcham School has confirmed a coronavirus case. Picture: Google Street View.

Thirteen allegations of sexual misconduct reported to police at troubled ambulance trust

The East of England Ambulance Service Trust could be placed into special measures after a damning report from the CQC. Picture: EEAST

Norwich City transfer rumours: Fenerbahce and Villarreal keen on Buendia

Emi Buendia celebrates scoring his only goal of last season, during a 2-1 Premier League loss at Watford in July Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Seventy-six pupils and a teacher told to isolate after further Covid-19 case at school

A further 76 students and a staff member have been told to self isolate at home after a confirmed case of Covid-19 Picture: Matthew Usher