Man appears in court charged with making indecent child images
PUBLISHED: 17:05 30 September 2020
Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk
A man will appear in court next month after being accused of making indecent images of children.
Kevin Allen, 27, of Brightwell Road, Norwich, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday (September 30) having been charged with three counts of making indecent photographs of children.
The charges state the defendant has made four category A images - the most serious - as well as six category B images and four category C images between August 9 and August 22 last year.
He has also been charged with breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) between February 13 last year and October 9 last year.
The case was deemed not suitable for magistrates to deal with.
It was sent to Norwich Crown Court on October 28.
Allen, who was represented by David Foulkes, was granted bail until the next hearing.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.