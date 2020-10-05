Man charged with illegal hunting and six dogs seized by police

A man has been charged with illegal hunting and six dogs seized by police targeting hare coursing in the Fens.

A man was arrested and six dogs seized after a white Mercedes was found stuck in mud at Feltwell Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

He was arrested on Friday afternoon, after a white Mercedes ML car was seen driving across farmland at Ten Mile Bank, near Downham Market.

The car made off at speed after a farmer saw dogs chasing hares across fields and approached it.

Police later found the car stuck in mud at Feltwell. A man was arrested and six dogs which were crammed into the back of the vehicle were seized. A dead hare was also found in the rear footwell of the car.

A man in is 20s, from the Cambridge area, was later charged with an offence under the hunting act.

It came after reports of vehicles being driven dangerously at speed after they were seen driving on farmland in Suffolk earlier in the week.

Three men aged 27, 36 and 43 were arrested at Elveden on Friday and questioned by officers.

Pc Jon Chandler, district rural crime manager with Norfolk police, said while the start of this winter’s coursing season had seen fewer reported incidents of the illegal bloodsport, police have seized dogs and vehicles and issued 17 community protection warning notices.