Search

Advanced search

Man charged with illegal hunting and six dogs seized by police

05 October, 2020 - 10:53
Police seized six dogs after arresting a man on suspicion of hare coursing at Feltwell Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Police seized six dogs after arresting a man on suspicion of hare coursing at Feltwell Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Archant

A man has been charged with illegal hunting and six dogs seized by police targeting hare coursing in the Fens.

A man was arrested and six dogs seized after a white Mercedes was found stuck in mud at Feltwell Picture: Norfolk ConstabularyA man was arrested and six dogs seized after a white Mercedes was found stuck in mud at Feltwell Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

He was arrested on Friday afternoon, after a white Mercedes ML car was seen driving across farmland at Ten Mile Bank, near Downham Market.

The car made off at speed after a farmer saw dogs chasing hares across fields and approached it.

Police later found the car stuck in mud at Feltwell. A man was arrested and six dogs which were crammed into the back of the vehicle were seized. A dead hare was also found in the rear footwell of the car.

A dead hare was found in the back of the Mercedes Picture: Norfolk ConstabularyA dead hare was found in the back of the Mercedes Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

A man in is 20s, from the Cambridge area, was later charged with an offence under the hunting act.

It came after reports of vehicles being driven dangerously at speed after they were seen driving on farmland in Suffolk earlier in the week.

Three men aged 27, 36 and 43 were arrested at Elveden on Friday and questioned by officers.

Pc Jon Chandler, district rural crime manager with Norfolk police, said while the start of this winter’s coursing season had seen fewer reported incidents of the illegal bloodsport, police have seized dogs and vehicles and issued 17 community protection warning notices.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man, 41, in court on murder charge after man stabbed to death

Matthew Constantinou has appeared in court charged with murdering Thomas Moore in North Walsham. Photo: Submitted

‘Thanks for the memories’ - Godfrey pens City farewell

Ben Godfrey has joined Premier League side Everton from Norwich City, signing a five-year contract Picture: Everton FC

‘Sad day’ as 100-year-old tree falls in town

Newman’s Yards is home to a former Kett Country Cottages office, and restaurant, the wisteria which was permanently closed.. Picture: Gilly Foortse

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Coronavirus cases in Great Yarmouth are continuing to rise, according to the latest figures from Public Health England. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ben Godfrey completes club record Everton move

Ben Godfrey has sealed his Everton move from Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd